13/03/2026

Manchester City U18s v Everton U18s





Everton U18s take on Manchester City in the 6th Round of the FA Youth Cup tonight in Manchester.

Keith Southern's young Blues, who have defeated Millwall, West Ham United and Ipswich Town en route to the last eight, will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals this evening.

>>> Tap here to watch Manchester City U18s v Everton U18s, or use the embedded stream below.

It is being streamed live on the official FA Cup YouTube channel. The stream will be live from 6:55 pm GMT.

If the U18s win, they could meet either Crystal Palace or Blackburn Rovers in the semi finals. Palace won 3-2 at Villa last night with two stoppage-time goals and Blackburn had a late winner at Turf Moor to beat Burnley. In the last quarter-final Man Utd play Sunderland next Wednesday.

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