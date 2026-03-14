14/03/2026

Team News: Branthwaite and Tarkowski 'unavailable'





Everton make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening without their two best centre-backs, both missing from the heart of the defence.

With Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski both 'unavailable', Michael Keane starts alongside Jake O'Brien as the Blues' centre-backs at the Emirates.

James Garner switches to right-back, with Vitalii Mykolenko on the left side of defence. Tim Iroegbunam (the correct spelling) partners Idrissa Gana Gueye in defensive midfield.

The front line stays the same with Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye on the flanks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the No 10 role, and Beto preferred to Barry up front.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – bidding for his 100th clean sheet for Everton – captains the team in the absence of James Tarkowski.

Everton: Pickford, Garner, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Röhl, Aznou, Armstrong.

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