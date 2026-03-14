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Arsenal v Everton
Team News: Branthwaite and Tarkowski 'unavailable'
Everton make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening without their two best centre-backs, both missing from the heart of the defence.
With Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski both 'unavailable', Michael Keane starts alongside Jake O'Brien as the Blues' centre-backs at the Emirates.
James Garner switches to right-back, with Vitalii Mykolenko on the left side of defence. Tim Iroegbunam (the correct spelling) partners Idrissa Gana Gueye in defensive midfield.
The front line stays the same with Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye on the flanks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the No 10 role, and Beto preferred to Barry up front.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – bidding for his 100th clean sheet for Everton – captains the team in the absence of James Tarkowski.
Everton: Pickford, Garner, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto.
Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Röhl, Aznou, Armstrong.
Reader Comments (26)
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2 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:20:22
Let’s see what transpires on the field today.
3 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:23:52
4 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:25:24
But, what do I know!?
5 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:28:06
This is what he said about Branthwaite:
"Jarrad, we think, will be okay, so we'll go into the game and hopefully we're all fine."
Which is code for "There's no fucken chance."
6 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:29:41
Now I'm just sick of him because although he has stabilised the club (which I did expect) he has quickly reached his glass ceiling, which I also expected.
I think he is now also more stubborn and pig headed.
Even winning today ( unlikely) won't change my mind.
Rant over. UTFT
7 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:30:25
8 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:33:28
A nightmare double blow That is a significant loss for Everton, with both centre-backs out. Not only does it create instability, it is also the absence of two big presences when it comes to dealing with set pieces, an Arsenal strength. This was always shaping to be a tough evening but it just got much tougher.
That is a significant loss for Everton, with both centre-backs out.
Not only does it create instability, it is also the absence of two big presences when it comes to dealing with set pieces, an Arsenal strength.
This was always shaping to be a tough evening but it just got much tougher.
No shit, Sherlock!
9 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:24
10 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:47
Very tough game has now become even tougher- a lot will rest on how our two defensive midfielders perform.
11 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:41:00
12 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:48:52
13 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:49:53
14 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:55:36
Cowardice in Garner? No, he just doesn't fancy Patterson. End of story.
15 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:56:59
16 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:00:39
17 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:02:35
18 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:04:12
19 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:07:09
20 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:12:42
Came off with hamstring tightness, didn’t travel to train. Tarkowski, Moyes wont give detail, usually means out for a while.
That’ll make for a difficult run in if the case.
Branthwaite is our best defender, Tatks our captain in an otherwise quiet team.
21 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:16:45
22 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:21:12
If anything we will be better on the ball.
23 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:08
24 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:55
Still think we can get something. ALL the pressure in on them and they do have previous for choking.
COYB
25 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:31:10
I didnt mention central areas.
Garner will step into midfield, and will still add quality.
26 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:39:08
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1 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:19:50
How will Everton's defence cope without two of their best stoppers???