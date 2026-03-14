Michael Kenrick 14/03/2026 26comments  |  Jump to last
Team News: Branthwaite and Tarkowski 'unavailable'

Everton make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening without their two best centre-backs, both missing from the heart of the defence.  

With Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski both 'unavailable', Michael Keane starts alongside Jake O'Brien as the Blues' centre-backs at the Emirates.

James Garner switches to right-back, with Vitalii Mykolenko on the left side of defence. Tim Iroegbunam (the correct spelling) partners Idrissa Gana Gueye in defensive midfield.

The front line stays the same with Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye on the flanks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the No 10 role, and Beto preferred to Barry up front.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – bidding for his 100th clean sheet for Everton – captains the team in the absence of James Tarkowski.

Everton: Pickford, Garner, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Röhl, Aznou, Armstrong.

 

Reader Comments (26)

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Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:19:50
Astounding deception by the manager.

How will Everton's defence cope without two of their best stoppers???

Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:20:22
What’s happened to Tarkowski? No mention of any injury yesterday, Branthwaite missing is no surprise— we’ll have to wait and see when he returns.

Let’s see what transpires on the field today.

Mark Wynne
3 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:23:52
I expect nothing less of Moyes.
Barry Williams
4 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:25:24
Still feels a bit weird having 2 right backs on the bench and possibly the best midfielder at right back!

But, what do I know!?

Michael Kenrick
5 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:28:06
The pre-match press-conference hhas become such a joke for us. It's like a game of cat and mouse, with Moyes batting back questions in the most deflective and obfuscating manner possible.

This is what he said about Branthwaite:

"Jarrad, we think, will be okay, so we'll go into the game and hopefully we're all fine."

Which is code for "There's no fucken chance."

Jimmy Salt
6 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:29:41
I was done with this manager the first time he left. The disrespect he showed was unforgivable.

Now I'm just sick of him because although he has stabilised the club (which I did expect) he has quickly reached his glass ceiling, which I also expected.

I think he is now also more stubborn and pig headed.

Even winning today ( unlikely) won't change my mind.

Rant over. UTFT

Merle Urquart
7 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:30:25
Bit of a blow that Tarks and Jarrad...COYBB
Michael Kenrick
8 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:33:28
Brilliant insight from Joe Thomas at the Echo:

A nightmare double blow

That is a significant loss for Everton, with both centre-backs out.

Not only does it create instability, it is also the absence of two big presences when it comes to dealing with set pieces, an Arsenal strength.

This was always shaping to be a tough evening but it just got much tougher.

No shit, Sherlock!

Sean Kearns
9 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:24
As much as it surprised us, it will have surprised The Arse too!… Arsenal aren’t going to win every game that’s left, they will drop points. And it could very well be today. We have the 2nd best away record in the Premier League behind Arsenal. Let’s have it!!!!…
Dave Williams
10 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:34:47
Jimmy- he’s hardly going to announce his team the day before and give Arteta a flying start in deciding how to play.

Very tough game has now become even tougher- a lot will rest on how our two defensive midfielders perform.

Christy Ring
11 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:41:00
Let's be honest, Moyes press conference total bullshit, saying Branthwaite was okay, so there was a reason he didn't go to Portugal why didn't he tell the truth? Taking Garner out of midfield another cowardly decision
Andy Walker
12 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:48:52
Why are our supporters giving Moyes stick for not giving Arsenal a heads up about our injuries?
Paul Murray
13 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:49:53
Only positive to take out of this is captain tarks out. Hopefully not too serious but Jake is a far better defender these days. Hopefully we can get something but the midfield pairing not good Tim over Harrison no thanks. Utft fingers crossed
Ian Bennett
14 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:55:36
I don't get why you would tell an opponent we are missing our two best centre backs, so crack on with exploiting that tactically.

Cowardice in Garner? No, he just doesn't fancy Patterson. End of story.

Christy Ring
15 Posted 14/03/2026 at 16:56:59
Putting our best midfielder at fullback a poor decision, Patterson at fullback a better option than putting Tim in midfield. We'll see Saka going down waving his arms from the slightest touch, the most overrated winger in England, in my opinion, no matter how much the pundits praise him.
Paul Hewitt
16 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:00:39
.Moyes is hardly going to come out and say his two best defenders are missing is he. Get real
Andy Walker
17 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:02:35
Christy, Patterson is the worst defensive full back I’ve ever had the misfortune to watch for Everton, for over 50 years.
Christy Ring
18 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:04:12
Paul#16 They are missing that's the difference? Get real, What's the point in answering questions at his press conference, if you're not going to tell the facts
John Collins
19 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:07:09
uh ohhhh.
Ian Wilkins
20 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:12:42
I thought it was fairly obvious that Branthwaite wouldn’t play tonight.

Came off with hamstring tightness, didn’t travel to train. Tarkowski, Moyes wont give detail, usually means out for a while.

That’ll make for a difficult run in if the case.

Branthwaite is our best defender, Tatks our captain in an otherwise quiet team.

Simon Dalzell
21 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:16:45
Sorry, but Moyes came across as a clever tw@t. Holding our club back
Ian Bennett
22 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:21:12
The net difference between Iroegbunam plsying vs Patterson, is minimal.

If anything we will be better on the ball.

John Collins
23 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:08
Better on the ball in the central midfield areas Ian?
Darren Hind
24 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:24:55
The saying "We go with what we've got" has never gone out of fashion yet.

Still think we can get something. ALL the pressure in on them and they do have previous for choking.

COYB

Ian Bennett
25 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:31:10
On the pitch in general John.

I didnt mention central areas.

Garner will step into midfield, and will still add quality.

Neil Lawson
26 Posted 14/03/2026 at 17:39:08
Christy is spot on. Makes no sense to play Garner at full back. Fed up with this ultra negative approach of Moyes. Which weakens the team more. Garner and Tim or Patterson and Garner?. I know where my money is..

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