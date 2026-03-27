27/03/2026





James Garner has called the opportunity to represent England a ‘dream come true’ this week, and the Everton midfielder will hope to make his maiden appearance for the Three Lions this evening.

Garner has been recognised for his excellent performances this season with a call-up by Thomas Tuchel for this month’s fixtures. England face Uruguay at Wembley tonight.

​Only 15 players have made their England debut while representing Everton since the turn of the century. Ahead of a potential first cap for Garner, here are the last 10 and how they fared.

All caps are the number won while at Everton.

Phil Jagielka (2008-2016), 40 caps

​Despite strong competition for a centre-back role, Jagielka became the most-capped Everton player for England (40), surpassing Alan Ball (39), during his international career.

He also became the first Everton player to captain the Three Lions when wearing the armband against Lithuania in 2015.

Leighton Baines (2010-2015), 30 caps

​A firm favourite at Everton and one of the Premier League’s leading left-backs, Baines had the misfortune of competing against Ashley Cole for an England role.

​He made his debut against Egypt in March 2010, the first of 30 caps for the Three Lions.

However, his sole major tournament experience was one to forget, with Baines starting each of England’s opening two games at the 2014 World Cup. England lost to Italy and Uruguay, crashing out with a game to spare.

Jack Rodwell (2011), 2 caps

​Rodwell was called into the England squad for the first time in November 2011 and debuted in a 1-0 win over Spain at Wembley.

​The midfielder made just two further appearances, one of which came after a £15m move to Manchester City that stunted his career. Now 35, he’s been without a club since leaving Sydney FC in Australia’s A-League in 2024.

Leon Osman (2012-2013), 2 caps

Leon Osman earned overdue England recognition in 2012 with an international debut against Sweden.

​At 31 years and 181 days, he remains the third-oldest England debutant this century, behind only former Bolton striker Kevin Davies (33 years, 200 days), and Newcastle’s Dan Burn (32 years and 316 days).

​Osman’s debut was overshadowed by a four-goal performance from Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Sweden celebrated the opening of the Friends Arena with a 4-2 win. He made one further appearance against San Marino.

Ross Barkley (2013-2016), 22 caps

​Barkley broke into the England set-up during an exciting emergence that resulted in back-to-back Everton Young Player of the Year awards with the Toffees.

He won the first 22 of his caps while with Everton, before souring relations with a transfer to Chelsea. Barkley has scored six times in 33 appearances for England overall but was last capped in 2019.

John Stones (2014-2016), 10 caps

​A centre-back with bravery on the ball, John Stones’ cementation as an England regular began with the Blues.

​Stones was capped 10 times for the Three Lions prior to a £47.5m transfer to Manchester City. He’s now closing in on a century of caps (87) and featured in the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals.

Jordan Pickford (2017-present), 81 caps

​No Everton player has represented England on more occasions than Jordan Pickford.

The goalkeeper made his debut in November 2017, just months after arriving at Goodison Park from Sunderland. Since then, he’s been the Three Lions’ undisputed number one, earning 81 caps and reaching two European Championship finals.

​In 2019, Pickford became the first England goalkeeper to take and score a penalty in a competitive shoot-out.

Domonic Calvert-Lewin (2020-21), 11 caps

Amid a scoring spree during the opening weeks of the 2020-21 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Calvert-Lewin was handed his chance with England.

He marked his debut with a goal against Wales and netted four times in 11 caps. Injuries and inconsistent club form prevented Calvert-Lewin from becoming a regular, but he has been recalled this month after a five-year absence following his renaissance at Leeds.

Ben Godfrey (2021), 2 caps

​Included as part of a provisional 33-man squad ahead of Euro 2020, Godfrey made two appearances in warm-up friendlies before being cut from the final squad.

Jarrad Branthwaite (2024), 1 caps

​That Jarrad Branthwaite’s international career has consisted of a solitary substitute appearance against Bosnia in 2024 remains a head-scratcher.

Fitness issues have plagued the centre-back of late, but he has all the attributes to be a regular with the Three Lions.

//

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb