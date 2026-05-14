14/05/2026





Here it is. The last home game of the 2025-26 season is upon us.

This time last year, Everton were preparing for their emotional goodbye to Goodison Park. 364 days on, they will face Sunderland at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Last year, Everton needed to beat Southampton to ensure they bowed out of Goodison on a high note. This time around, they need to beat Sunderland to keep their faltering season alive heading into the final day.

So, what can we expect from the Black Cats?

Last Time Out

Sunderland drew 0-0 with Manchester United in their penultimate home game of the campaign, albeit they were the better team.

Man Utd only had one shot on target, which came in second-half stoppage time when Matheus Cunha side-footed at Robin Roefs.

Otherwise, Sunderland were in complete control, with Brian Brobbey a particular threat. However, they couldn’t make the most of their chances and had to settle for a share of the spoils that sees them sit one point behind Everton going into this match.

It has been a fantastic first season back in the big time for Sunderland, though. Their transfer business last summer was excellent, and the prize on offer for them is also, potentially, Europe — albeit perhaps more realistic would be finishing above fierce rivals Newcastle Utd, who sit 13th.

Sunderland's Recent Form

It has been a mixed bag for the Black Cats across their last six Premier League games.

22 March: Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland

12 April: Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham

19 April: Aston Villa 4-3 Sunderland

24 April: Sunderland 0-5 Nottingham Forest

2 May: Wolves 1-1 Sunderland

9 May: Sunderland 0-0 Man Utd

One to Watch

Granit Xhaka scored for Sunderland in the reverse fixture — a 1-1 draw back in November — in which Everton started brightly but faded after Iliman Ndiaye scored a stunning opener and Thierno Barry squandered a great chance.

Xhaka has been sensational all season, and has probably been the Premier League’s signing of the season, all things considered.

But it is Brobbey that Everton’s defenders must be really wary of. The former Ajax forward has only netted six league goals this term, but his stature, strength and speed make him a real handful.

Whether it’s James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, or one of those two partnered with Jake O’Brien, Everton’s centre-backs must be on high alert. If they can stop Brobbey creating a platform for Sunderland to build-off, then that could be the route to victory.

What can Everton target?

Sunderland have, of course, already played at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Black Cats came out on top in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup 3rd Round in January.

That day, it was a ramshackle Everton team that David Moyes had at his disposal, though Sunderland were also without some key players due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Sunderland will be without crucial defender Dan Ballard, who is suspended for this game. Ballard is Sunderland’s leader at the back, and though Nordi Mukiele slotted in seamlessly against Man Utd, Everton’s forwards are in form.

Beto has scored five goals in as many games and Barry netted twice from the bench in Everton’s last home game.

Ballard is such an influence from set-pieces, in both boxes, and so that is another area Everton must target. They need to win, and it’s time to step up.

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