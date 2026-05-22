22/05/2026



Jack Grealish of Everton. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Jack Grealish of Everton.

David Moyes has suggested that Everton are still undecided on whether to turn Tyrique George and Jack Grealish’s loan deals into permanent transfers.

Grealish signed on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City last summer and impressed before his campaign was curtailed by a foot injury.

The 30-year-old scored twice and provided six assists in 18 Premier League starts. Grealish will return to a City side under new management, after the club confirmed Pep Guardiola’s decision to step down. He is contracted at the Etihad until 2027.

George arrived from Chelsea in the January transfer window and has had limited opportunities to impress. The 20-year-old has made only one Premier League start, and has totalled just 182 league minutes. Despite that, Moyes said he has been ‘happy’ with George since his arrival at Everton.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Tottenham this week, Moyes also confirmed the club are ‘very close’ to a new deal for Vitalii Mykolenko.

"We've got two players on loan and, obviously, at the moment, they go back to their clubs and we'll take it from there. As the summer goes on, we'll decide what path we're going to take on both of them.

"We like Tyrique, obviously we like Jack a lot – but we've not got an answer [yet].

"We've enjoyed having Tyrique here – he's been an excellent boy and his work-rate and everything has been excellent, so we're happy with him."

Moyes also provided an update on Grealish's season-ending injury. He said the surgeon has been positive about his recovery progress.

"We've looked after Jack since his injury and his injury is coming on. He had quite a bad break in his foot, which has been pinned and it's looking in good order now. The surgeon has been speaking very well about it and thinks it's healing greatly. Normally a player would go back to their parent club [when injured] and be looked after from there but we'll continue doing our best for Jack."

Read more - James Garner scoops Everton’s top awards after standout season

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb