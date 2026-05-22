22/05/2026





Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend for the final fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Last weekend’s deflating defeat to Sunderland at Hill Dickinson Stadium leaves the Toffees with little to play for, with a top-half finish the best possible outcome after European dreams evaporated in recent weeks.

David Moyes’s men have gone six without a win in the Premier League, a rotten run-in that has undone much of the good work achieved until the spring.

Late goals have been a problem, with Everton conceding seven times beyond the 75-minute mark across the last five league games. It’s perhaps an indication of fatigue, having used only 22 players in the Premier League this season. That is Everton’s joint-lowest number of players ever used in a Premier League campaign, alongside 1993/94 and 2004/05.

For Spurs, Sunday’s game is of huge significance. Lose, and the North Londoners will be relegated for the first time since 1977, should West Ham beat Leeds at the London Stadium. A draw should be enough for survival, given a vastly superior goal difference.

Everton have won one of the last 10 meetings with Spurs across all competitions, and have not beaten this weekend’s opponents in the capital since September 2020.

Team News

Everton team news

Idrissa Gana Gueye was again absent for the defeat to Sunderland and Moyes has said the Senegal midfielder is 50-50 to return at Spurs, in what could be a farewell appearance.

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Moyes said: "[Gana] has been back on the grass. I'd say there's probably a 50-50 chance he could be involved. We'll know a bit more once we've trained and seen him over the next couple of days.

"He's not trained with the team, at the moment, so that's where we're at with him."

The 36-year-old is out of contract this summer and has not made enough appearances to trigger an automatic extension.



A decision on his future is expected imminently, though Gueye will soon travel to the World Cup, having been included in the Senegal squad, alongside Iliman Ndiaye, for this summer’s tournament.

Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite will again play no part in the season finale.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has caused a stir with the centre-back set to attend the final of the Argentine championship between former club Belgrano and River Plate this weekend, instead of Spurs’ potentially decisive relegation clash. The Spurs skipper, who is out injured, is expected to leave in the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi continues to deal with vast injury issues, including the absences of Xavi Simons (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), and Mohammed Kudus (hamstring). Dominic Solanke missed the midweek defeat to Chelsea but could return on Sunday.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Ireogbunam; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Tottenham vs Everton: Match Details

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Sunday 24th May 2026

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last Time: Everton 0-3 Tottenham, 26th October 2025, Premier League

Referee : Michael Oliver

Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Tottenham vs Everton

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

Read more - Everton undecided on permanent moves for Grealish and George, Mykolenko extension imminent

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb