23/05/2026

Hull City v Middlesbrough at Wembley





Billed variously as the most financially consequential game in football, Hull City play Middlesbrough -- and not Southampton -- at Wembley Stadium this afternoon for a multi-million-pound opportunity to partake in the riches and fortunes of the Premier League.

This final comes hot on the back of 'Spygate', with Southampton kicked out of the final game, and Middlesbrough reinstated after William Salt, an analyst intern with Southampton, was found to have been spying on a Middlesbrough training session.

This seems to have set a new low precedent in English football, with Hull City's owners threatening to take legal action if they lose play-off final!! So the result of this match to see who joins Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League next season may not be the end of this sordid affair.

Saturday 23 May 2026

15:30 Hull City v Middlesbrough — Sky Sports

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