17/06/2026



(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish has returned to the training pitch for the first time since suffering a foot injury in January.

The 30-year-old's campaign was curtailed after he sustained a stress fracture in his foot during the 1-0 win over former club Aston Villa on January 18th. The on-loan Manchester City winger underwent an operation and has since completed a period of rehabilitation.

After returning to the pitch at Finch Farm for the first time on Wednesday, Grealish took to social media to express his delight.

"Ahhh man can't even explain how good this felt! 5 months since I last put my boots on..," Grealish wrote on Instagram.

"Back on the grass today! Best feeling ever man. Time to get ready!!"

Everton are understood to be negotiating with Manchester City over Grealish's return next season. The Toffees held a £50 million option to sign him permanently, but are unwilling to meet that fee.

Everton remain interested in extending Grealish's time with the club, however, if another loan or lower-cost deal can be agreed. In April, Grealish thanked the club for their support during his time on the sidelines.

"I can't thank [Everton] enough for the way they've been with me since I've been injured - they've been brilliant. From the staff, to the players, to the manager," he said.

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