17/06/2026



(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton have confirmed an additional four fixtures have been added to the club's 2026 pre-season schedule.

The Toffees will travel to Scotland for their opening fixture of the summer, with David Moyes' men set to face Dundee FC at Dens Park on July 18th.

Everton will then take on Bolton Wanderers a week later, visiting the ToughSheet Community Stadium on July 25th. Bolton, under the management of ex-Everton academy product Steven Schumacher, were promoted to the Championship last season after beating Stockport County in the League One play-off final.

Just three days later, Everton make the short trip to Stoke City (July 28th), before heading to Germany to step up their preparations. The Blues will take on Champions League qualifiers VfB Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on Saturday August 8th.

The squad will return to the UK to face Newcastle United in a previously announced friendly at Edinburgh's Murrayfield on Wednesday August 12th.

The 2026/27 Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 22nd and 23rd, which the full fixture list to be released this Friday.

Everton pre-season fixtures and schedule

Dundee FC, Dens Park - Saturday 18 July, kick-off 2pm BST

Bolton Wanderers, ToughSheet Community Stadium - Saturday 25 July, kick-off 3pm BST

Stoke City, bet365 Stadium - Tuesday 28 July, kick-off 7.45pm BST

VfB Stuttgart, MHP Arena - Saturday 8 August, kick-off 4pm BST.

Newcastle United, Murrayfield - Wednesday 12 August, kick-off 5.15pm

Read more - Could Jordan Pickford become Everton’s second World Cup winner?

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