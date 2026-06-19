19/06/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

This week, a report from the reliable Paul Joyce stated RB Leipzig had made an enquiry over the status of Thierno Barry.

Whether that’s progressed anything beyond an initial enquiry, we cannot yet be sure, though it is understood Barry’s representatives were touting him around European clubs back in the spring.

And while it is understood Everton are not actively seeking to show Barry the door, especially given how sparse the striker market is right now, it is suspected they would not be fully closed off to a deal should a club come in and offer a fee that would see the Toffees regain most of, if not all, the outlay they spent on Barry.

Barry has split opinion in his 12 months at the club, since a £27M move from Villarreal last summer.

The 23-year-old did score eight Premier League goals, a tally that should not be sniffed at, especially given Everton’s struggles when it comes to creating clear cut chances.

That’s backed up by Barry performing in line with his expected goals (xG) total of 8.2. Essentially, he scored as many goals as would have been anticipated based on the chances that came his way.

Of course, he missed opportunities, but all players miss chances.

And of all Everton’s younger signings last year, Barry is the only one that saw consistent minutes. He played 1,915 minutes in the top flight in total and appeared in every one of the Toffees’ 38 Premier League matches.

So, why would Everton even be open to a move, if Barry was always seen as a long-term investment?

There could be a couple of reasons, and this is of course speculation at the moment.

But it seems like Barry did not perhaps settle as well as hoped. Whether that’s due to struggling to adapt to life in England, or gel at the club or with the fanbase, it’s fair to say it could have been a bit smoother.

Just looking at Barry’s performances, it does seem at times that he failed to fully grasp what it’s about to play for Everton — what basic things can be done to get fans on-side. Hard work, running, leaping and challenging for every ball you can. Sure, the goals help, but especially in a team that only plays with one forward, you need that all-round game.

Barry is only 23; he has had a sharp rise in recent years and that cannot be forgotten. The club, and fans, will need to have patience.

However, Barry didn’t help himself with his use of social media, especially in the aftermath of a messy incident in the away end at Arsenal in March, an issue that clearly caused a rift between the forward and the fans, and one that seemed to impact his on-pitch performances for a few weeks.

He was particularly poor in the Merseyside derby in April, but on the flip side, a few weeks later, he was superb from the bench against Manchester City, and his double should have been enough for Everton to take three points.

It’s a difficult position for Everton to be in. If indeed the player is open to a move, then if a suitable offer comes in, it is perhaps best to move him on. But Beto only has a year left on his deal, and at 28, shouldn’t be getting offered a new, longer term deal.

Then it’s who you bring in to replace Barry. As mentioned, the striker market is tough. Chelsea are quoting teams a ludicrous £40M for Liam Delap, and there’s nothing to suggest he is a better player than Barry.

There’s a big world out there, of course, but quality in that position costs big money.

Then it’s also worth considering the message it sends out to prospective new signings, especially younger players, and specifically, younger players from abroad.

Will they be put off by what they may (rightly or wrongly) see as unfair treatment of a player? Will they ask why that player struggled to settle, or see it as them not being given the time and patience to develop properly?

These are all hypothetical questions, but ones the club must take into account.

Whatever happens, it’s a shame we are having these discussions just a year after signing a highly touted youngster, but sometimes, it’s best to fail quickly than to keep on flogging a dead horse.

So, what do Everton do? Stick, or twist?

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb