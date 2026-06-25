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Once a Blue Competition: Win a 2026-27 Everton shirt
We’re running a competition to celebrate the launch of our upcoming Once a Blue series.
A 2026-27 Everton shirt is the prize on offer, upon its release later this summer.
To enter, make sure you are following all of ToffeeWeb’s social media channels, including subscribing to the newly-launched YouTube channel that will host each edition’s full Once a Blue chat.
Social Links:
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X: Follow here.
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Instagram: Follow here.
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Facebook: Follow here.
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YouTube: Subscribe here.
Entries close on Monday 29 June, with the winner announced that weekend.
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