02/07/2024

In the first episode of a new series of discussions with various figures from the world of Evertonia, Lyndon chats with Matt from The Blue Room Podcast and the Liverpool Echo about Euro 2024, the current state of Everton, the transfer dilemmas surrounding the likes of Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin, and that dreaded and looming day when the Blues play their last ever game at Goodison Park.

