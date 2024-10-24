24/10/2024

Lyndon and the two Pauls enjoy the aftermath of a solid 2-0 win at Ipswich, offer kudos to Everton's sharp-shooter Michael Keane and lament Dominic Calvert-Lewin's struggles in front of goal.

They share what they feel we might expect against Fulham and discuss the topic du jour — Graeme Sharp and his continuing exile from Goodison Park

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

