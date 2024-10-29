29/10/2024

The guys trade opinions on the home draw with Fulham, the team selection, certain players' performances and mull over the future of Sean Dyche.

Then they look ahead to the trip to Southampton which offers the chance to extend this solid, if unspectacular, unbeaten run. Will Branthwaite come in for Keane? Will Dyche make any other changes?

Also, Marco Silva, Everton manager?

