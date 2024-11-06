06/11/2024

Frustration and disappointment are once again the order of the day following Everton's miserable defeat on the south coast.

The fellas repeat their calls for Jarrad Branthwaite's return and lament the team's struggles under Sean Dyche, discuss the merits of Beto starting up front and what side they's like to see named at West Ham.

