06/12/2024

Adam, Paul and Lyndon briefly review Everton's poor showing against Manchester United before dissecting the biggest home win thus far under Sean Dyche, a 4-0 drubbing of Gary O'Neil's team.

They discuss the merits of Sean Dyche's team selection against Wolves, some of the individual performances and also look ahead to the Merseyside derby, the first of four successive games against the current top four.

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb