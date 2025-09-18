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|Team
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|5
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|49
|6
|Chelsea
|31
|15
|48
|7
|Brentford
|31
|4
|46
|8
|Everton
|31
|2
|46
|9
|Fulham
|31
|-1
|44
|10
|Brighton
|31
|4
|43
|11
|Sunderland
|31
|-4
|43