22/03/2026





Everton picked up back-to-back wins at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time after beating Chelsea 3-0 on Saturday. It was also their biggest triumph over the side from west London since 1987.

A brilliant brace of goals from Beto on either side of the half-time break was followed by a Iliman Ndiaye adding the icing on the cake to secure all three points. The win allowed David Moyes’ side to close the gap to Chelsea in sixth down to two points. They’re also three points away from city rivals Liverpool who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Here are the player ratings for Everton against Chelsea:

Jordan Pickford: 9

Pickford is having his own Save of the Season side quest. After his heroics to secure the win over Newcastle, England’s number 1 produced another top-drawer save to keep out Enzo Fernandez’s goal-bound effort from close range in the first half. He also denied the Argentine again in the second half and has now kept 100 clean sheets for the Toffees.

Jake O’Brien: 7

It was a strong defensive performance from the Irish international who kept both Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho at bay on his flank.

James Tarkowski: 8

Returning to the side after missing the clash against Arsenal, Tarkowski had a strong performance leading the backline. He was excellent in the air and made great blocks off Neto and Malo Gusto in the first half.

Michael Keane: 8

Keane was calm in possession and dealt with the aerial threat from Chelsea. He also reacted well to an underhit pass from Pickford and carried the ball forward on occasions.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 7.5

With Cole Palmer tucking inside despite operating from the flank, Mykolenko found the space to venture forward more than usual in this game. He put in a couple of dangerous crosses and also dealt well with Neto and Estevao.

Idrissa Gueye: 8.5

Played a great role in keeping the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer quiet in the middle. Gueye created the second goal with a fantastic steal of the ball in the middle of the park, going on a lung-bursting run before releasing it to Beto for the latter to find the net.

James Garner: 8.5

James Garner marked his maiden call-up to the England national team with a sublime performance against Chelsea. It was his eye-of-the-needle pass between Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato that Beto latched onto before finishing it coolly. Garner also troubled Robert Sanchez with a deep free-kick and also brought steel to the Everton midfield.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 89’): 7.5

Dewsbury-Hall had a relatively quieter afternoon against his former club but kept probing and running all game. He had a chance late in the game where he tested Sanchez but could’ve played a simple squared pass to Thierno Barry or Ndiaye instead.

Dwight McNeil (replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite at 77’): 7

Worked his socks off the ball, especially to help out O’Brien defensively. He also combined well with Beto but lacked influence in the final third.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 81’): 9

Beto put in a classic number 9’s performance to steal the show against Chelsea. He almost capitalised on Sanchez’s mistake early on before beating him with a lovely dinked finish after being set up with an exquisite through ball from Garner.

Beto’s movement was also great for the second goal and found the net after putting the ball through Sanchez’s legs. He then rounded off the night with a headed assist to set up Iliman Ndiaye for the third.

Iliman Ndiaye (replaced by Merlin Rohl at 89’): 8.5

Capped off a magical night by the Mersey with a fantastic third goal. Ndiaye reacted early to Beto’s headed flick-on, beat Moises Caicedo’s attention with his twinkling toes before finding the top right corner with ease.

Substitutions

Jarrad Branthwaite: 6

Was brought on to shore up the backline.

Thierno Barry: 5

Replaced two-goal hero Beto but had very little to work with.

Merlin Rohl: N/A

Tim Iroegbunam: N/A

//

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb