12/04/2026





Everton came from behind twice to secure an important point against Europe-chasing rivals Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.

Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for the Blues after Igor Thiago scored a brace to put the Bees in front twice. The Toffees maintain their eighth position in the standings as a result of the draw.

The visitors were dealt an early blow when Jordan Pickford was adjudged guilty of bringing down Kevin Schade in the box and Igor Thiago converting the ensuing penalty with just three minutes on the clock.

Everton were scrappy during this period of the contest but Beto managed to head home the equaliser from Gana’s first-time cross after 26 minutes.

Keith Andrews’ side began the second half on a stronger footing and kept pushing for the lead. Their Brazilian striker ended up securing the lead once again after deflecting Michael Kayode’s effort into the back of the net.

David Moyes’ men were not to be denied a point, though, as their search for an equaliser in the dying minutes came to fruition. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found some space after a penalty box scramble and finished off his move from an acute angle to secure a vital point away from home!

Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Brentford:

Jordan Pickford: 6

Pickford made a mistake right at the beginning where he was slow to read Schade’s movement and clipped him inside the box, leading to a penalty. However, he made amends with a great save off Mathias Jensen and followed it up by blocking Dango Ouattara’s attempt from close range.

Jake O’Brien: 8

O’Brien’s persistence led to Beto’s equaliser as he used his physicality well to get the better of Keane Lewis-Potter. It was his shot in injury time that led to Dewsbury-Hall’s match-leveller.

James Tarkowski: 6

James Tarkowski had a fine defensive performance and dominated aerial contests despite the string of boos from the home crowd. However, he was slow to react to Schade’s run in the early minutes of the contest that led to the penalty after the forward was through on a 1v1 with the keeper.

Jarrad Branthwaite: 7

Branthwaite made his return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Chelsea. He provides a lot more composure building out from the back and looked comfortable carrying the ball into the opposition half.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 6

It was Mykolenko’s cross that found Ndiaye in the box, leading to Everton’s stoppage-time equaliser. However, Mykolenko could’ve done in the case of both goals where he was slow to react to Schade’s run and got taken out in the move with Ayode coming inside.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 74’): 8

Idrissa Gueye provided a lot of attacking threat and brought out a good save off Caoimhin Kelleher. He also picked out Beto for the equaliser with a delicious lofted ball.

James Garner: 7

Garner brought both craft and intensity to the engine room and constantly kept looking for the ball. Failed to prevent Kayode’s mazy run inside the box before his shot took off a deflection of Thiago leading to the equaliser.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 7

Dewsbury-Hall made amends for the 1v1 chance he had missed earlier with a fantastic strike to equalise in stoppage time. The ball fell kindly to him after O’Brien’s shot and the Everton midfielder made no mistakes this time around.

Dwight McNeil (replaced by Tyrique George at 74’): 5

McNeil’s best moment of the game was the lovely cross he played to Beto that led to the chance for Gueye.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 74’): 8

Beto showed great instinct to adjust his body and head home the first equaliser. He was also denied by a terrific save off Kelleher earlier, even though it was debatably ruled as offside in the aftermath of the action. It was another encouraging display from Eveton’s number 9 who had lost his starting spot to Barry for a large chunk of the season.

Iliman Ndiaye: 7

Ndiaye displayed calmness when he provided the lay-off for O’Brien to take a shot from the edge of the box, leading to Dewsbury-Hall’s equaliser. He had a decent opportunity to put the visitors in the lead in the second half but his shot was met by Kelleher’s trailing leg.

Substitutions

Thierno Barry: 6

Unable to have the kind of impact that Beto had in the game as Barry still seems to lack the predatory striker’s movement and hunger inside the box.

Tyrique George: 5

George failed to keep up with Kayode’s run and was partially responsible for Brentford’s second goal. The youngster, however, had chances of his own at the other end of the pitch.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Replaced Gueye in the latter stages of the contest.

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