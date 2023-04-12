🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘Jigsaw Puzzles’

12/04/2023



Adam, Andy, Ell and Lyndon reflect on both the result and the performance at Old Trafford where Everton were beaten 2-0 by Man United before they look ahead to the visit of Fulham which is now a massive game in terms of the relegation battle.

With Abdoulaye Doucouré still suspended, who starts? Does Dominic Calvert-Lewin get thrown in from the off?

Finally, the fellas talk about their favourite and least favourite places to sit in Goodison Park.

