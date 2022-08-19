Lampard talks up Gordon's value to Everton as Chelsea speculation continues

Frank Lampard has reiterated his desire to keep Anthony Gordon at Everton but admits that there is a business dimension to the speculation around his future and the potential for Chelsea to return with a £50m bid for the winger.

Lampard’s former club have had reported bids of £42m and £45m for Gordon rejected in the past week and that comes on the heels of supposed interest from Tottenham and Newcastle earlier in the summer.

At that time, a fee of around £35m was mooted and Lampard was quick to rule out any sale but if, as is expected, Chelsea improve on their previous offers, it will inevitably change the picture for Everton.

Lampard was asked about the talk around Gordon during his press conference this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, a match for which Gordon will be in the squad.

“He’s an Everton player,” Lampard said flatly. “Firstly, he’s got a huge value to the team for me at Everton. He’s a massive player in the squad and, obviously, he’s a huge, valuable asset for the club, one that we’ve developed ourselves and helped him come through.

“He’s in the squad tomorrow. Any chats I’ve had within him will remain private and as any player should do, they have to get on with their own game, [concentrate] on their own form, train well and prepare well and play well as our player. Simple as that.

"We are not looking at it as 'Where can we go with this deal?' the manager continued. “Anthony is a great player for us. We know his value but he's a big player for me and the team and we see the value of players that are moving at the minute that have not achieved the same as him.”

However, when Lampard was asked outright if he is 100% certain that Gordon will stay at Everton, he replied honestly: "I can't assure anybody, that's naive,” and in his briefing with the print media afterwards, he stressed that the price would have to be right if he were to go.

“It has to be a joined-up say so,” Lampard explained. “When you’re talking about the level of player Anthony is and the value of the player, we know what those kind of players go for in the modern day if there was ever to be these sort of transfers.

“It’s a serious situation on a football level and a club business level, simple as that. If you can join those two up and make the right decision, I will always consider the football one the most important because that is what my job will be judged on.

Anthony Gordon is a fantastic player for us and that is why my answer is what it is.

“The reality is, if you play at a high level as Anthony did last season, there may be interest. But Anthony is still a young man, not finding his way exactly as he is in the team now, but he will have ambitions to improve parts of his game this year, international ambitions, all those things.

“That will come for Anthony so I think it is understandable that people may be interested in players like that, that’s the way the world works. But I am here as an ambitious young coach myself, so I want to be able to have the best, strongest team and personnel available because I get judged on that. Every coach does. Fortunately, at times you will be as good as your players and Anthony Gordon is a very good player.”

Frank Lampard on Dele Alli deal with Besiktas: “There’s interest in Dele. I think that’s come out publicly in the last couple of days. I think that’s one for us behind the scenes to consider ourselves and obviously Dele has to consider that.

For him to go it has to be the right situation for everybody”.

Lampard sought to play down the notion that the club had neglected to strengthen a key area of the side, saying that no one foresaw Calvert-Lewin’s injury three days before the season kicked off against Chelsea.

He admitted that the forward was an area of the pitch that Everton do want to strengthen but stressed that it had to be the right player.

“He’s certainly in contention and that’s a call I need to make and I’m giving it as long as I possibly can before the game tomorrow because as much as we want his impact — and I think he’s going to have a big impact — we need to make sure we do right by the player and the team.

“He missed a big chunk of pre-season and this is the Premier League and I don’t want to throw him there in too soon. I want to use him at the right time and [give him] the right minutes so that’s something we’ll be managing over the next couple of weeks — we don’t want an injury situation either so it’s important to get that one right for the longer picture.”

