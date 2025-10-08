Everton desperately require an upgrade on Beto and Thierno Barry, but who should the club look to sign in the January transfer window?
Romelu Lukaku cast a spell when Everton played host to Chelsea in Round 6 back in 2016
Upcoming changes in the Premier League's financial rules make the nature of revenue, and specifically matchday revenue and commercial income like food and beverage (F&B), far more critical.
Everton's sister club in the TFG franchise, AS Roma are planning to build a new stadium with estmated construction costs of at least €1B.
Everton legend Tony Hibbert has been left impressed by James Garner.
A football finance website in Italy has been doing some sums on the investments made by The Friedkin Group at both Everton and AS Roma.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a positive addition to the Toffees since signing from Chelsea this summer.
Jordan Pickford's greatest Premier League saves
Transfer window update, USA tour and commercial growth
So what can we make of the next Premier League game for Everton, at the home of a resurgent Manchester United finally finding form under Ruben Amorin?
Everton have moved up to 11th in the standings following their 2-0 win over Fulham at home.
Everton scored five goals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend to get back to winning ways against Fulham but three of them were disallowed for some dubious offside calls.
