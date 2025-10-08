Everton desperately require an upgrade on Beto and Thierno Barry, but who should the club look to sign in the January transfer window?

Iconic Everton Performances: Romelu Lukaku vs Chelsea 2016 Romelu Lukaku cast a spell when Everton played host to Chelsea in Round 6 back in 2016

The New Catering Model at Hill Dickinson Stadium Upcoming changes in the Premier League's financial rules make the nature of revenue, and specifically matchday revenue and commercial income like food and beverage (F&B), far more critical.

New stadium for AS Roma will cost €1B Everton's sister club in the TFG franchise, AS Roma are planning to build a new stadium with estmated construction costs of at least €1B.

How much has The Friedkin Group invested in Everton so far? A football finance website in Italy has been doing some sums on the investments made by The Friedkin Group at both Everton and AS Roma.